Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $118.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

