Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 200,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 156,514 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $51.48 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

