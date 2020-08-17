Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 216.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. AXA raised its position in PulteGroup by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PulteGroup by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,962 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

PHM opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.