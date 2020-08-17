Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760,936 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109,227 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Vereit by 86.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vereit by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $6.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

