NTM Gold Ltd (ASX:NTM) Insider Acquires A$38,350.00 in Stock

NTM Gold Ltd (ASX:NTM) insider Michael Ruane purchased 650,000 shares of NTM Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,350.00 ($27,392.86).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Michael Ruane bought 100,000 shares of NTM Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,600.00 ($6,142.86).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. NTM Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

NTM Gold Limited engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia. Its principal property is the Redcliffe Gold project covering an area of approximately 170 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields region, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Northern Manganese Limited and changed its name to NTM Gold Limited in November 2016.

