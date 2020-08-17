Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

HOOK stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 12,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $149,047.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,264 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,264 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc
Insider Buying: RPM Automotive Group Insider Buys A$30,888.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: RPM Automotive Group Insider Buys A$30,888.00 in Stock
Ecolab Inc. Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC
Ecolab Inc. Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report