Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

HOOK stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 12,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $149,047.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

