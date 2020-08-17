Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 707 Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watsco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $238.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $241.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

