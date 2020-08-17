Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 707 Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watsco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $238.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $241.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,264 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,264 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc
Insider Buying: RPM Automotive Group Insider Buys A$30,888.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: RPM Automotive Group Insider Buys A$30,888.00 in Stock
Ecolab Inc. Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC
Ecolab Inc. Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report