First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) President Purchases $27,756.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) President Peter M. Bristow purchased 1,285 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $415.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 832.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 139.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8,536.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

