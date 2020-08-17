Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,130 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

