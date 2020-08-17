Arizona State Retirement System Sells 27,653 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

NYSE TAP opened at $37.68 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

