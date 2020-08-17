Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Cincinnati Financial worth $39,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 375,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 124,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 437,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $80.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

