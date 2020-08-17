Insider Buying: XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $70,227.00 in Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 4,050 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $70,227.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

XOMA stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. XOMA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that XOMA Corp will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOMA during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

