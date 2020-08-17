Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $21.53 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81.

