Khiron Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in June

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KHRNF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Khiron Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical purposes. It also provides cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

