Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Short Interest Update

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE DRE opened at $37.89 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 497,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 188,285 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,065,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.