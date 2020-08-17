IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in WP Carey by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

