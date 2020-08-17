IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 86.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,227 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.98 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

