IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $171.44 on Monday. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

