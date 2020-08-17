Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of RYH opened at $239.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $242.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.