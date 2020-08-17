AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70,741 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

