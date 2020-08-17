iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $293.66 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $297.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.