Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 17.6% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 23.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

