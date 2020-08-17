IFP Advisors Inc Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Edison International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Edison International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $52.69 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

