IFP Advisors Inc Buys 979 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 28.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 916,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 487,247.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $27.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

