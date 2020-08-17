IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,829 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 215.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE LNT opened at $53.77 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

