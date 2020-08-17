IFP Advisors Inc Has $257,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.22, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

