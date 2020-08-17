Brigham Minerals’ (MNRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE:MNRL opened at $12.38 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $729.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.65%.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 195,881 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $9,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.