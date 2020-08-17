Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,987,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after buying an additional 192,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 73,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,244,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,529,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP stock opened at $160.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $165.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

