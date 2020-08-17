Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 9,069 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6,046.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20,165.0% in the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 258,717 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $20.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

