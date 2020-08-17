Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $149,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 106,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $114.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

