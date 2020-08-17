UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2,352.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,556 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,803 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.