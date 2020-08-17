Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells $63,140.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 215,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 814,913 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,282,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 121,803 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

