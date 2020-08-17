MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Director Purchases $67,920.00 in Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00.

MTG opened at $8.69 on Monday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 53.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.