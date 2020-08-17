-$0.91 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.