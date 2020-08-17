Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 260.7% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 162,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 160,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

