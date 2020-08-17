Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of HTH opened at $20.74 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 161,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 145,784 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

