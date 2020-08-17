Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 839,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

