Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $40.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416,949 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 413,900 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

