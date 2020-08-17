Morgan Stanley Cuts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $70.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

LMND stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

