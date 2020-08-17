Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,132 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

