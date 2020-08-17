Swiss National Bank Buys 87,400 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Trip.com Group worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,294,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after buying an additional 4,944,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,546 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,860,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,276,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,772 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 312.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Nomura upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

