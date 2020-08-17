Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Cable One worth $32,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 312.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,870.17 on Monday. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,797.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,725.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

