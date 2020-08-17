Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $35,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

