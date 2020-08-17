Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,500 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,572 shares of company stock worth $18,838,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

