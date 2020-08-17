CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.97.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,910 shares of company stock valued at $348,232. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,307 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

