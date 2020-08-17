Wells Fargo & Co Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $19.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.07.

NYSE:CLR opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 3.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,425,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Continental Resources by 400.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,571 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Continental Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 173,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

