AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $920,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.99 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

