Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin Financial Network worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 855,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 358,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

FSB stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.58.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

