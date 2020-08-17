WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,254 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,278 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,652,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 658,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

