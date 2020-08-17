DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISH’s second-quarter 2020 results reflected subscriber loss in both Pay-TV and Sling TV businesses. The coronavirus outbreak caused severe disruption in certain commercial segments served by DISH including the hospitality and airline industries. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a lingering concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Additionally, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. The company also entered into partnerships with Fujitsu (5G Radio), Altiostar (virtualized RAN software solution) and VMware for its standalone 5G network. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top line over the long haul.”

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.71. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $86,228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $65,846,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $40,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

